Noble W. Rice, Jr.

Noble Woodrow Rice, Jr., 78, of Augusta, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, with his loving wife, Sharon by his side whom he married on June 26, 1987, in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Noble was born on March 28, 1945, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of the late Noble W. Rice, Sr. and Betty Romona Rice. He is preceded in death by a brother, Norris Rice; and a sister, Cheryl Hoffmeyer. He is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Gray and Cathy Shifflett.
Noble and his beloved wife, Sharon Gordon Rice moved from Falls Church, Va., to Augusta in March of 2000, building their forever home.
He retired from Brawner Company in Washington, D.C., which assigned him to Bureau of National Affairs (BNA), Rockville, Md., as Associate Chief Operating Engineer. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 99 (Upper Marlboro, Md.) along with several other organizations.
Noble enjoyed playing tennis, spending time with his family, laid back in his recliner listening to his music or watching football in his “mancave” with his 2 fur babies, Cali and Polar, on his lap.
Nothing made Noble happier than to see his children succeed. He is blessed with two sons, Dean (Trish) and Dennis (Lisa); and two bonus children, Juanita (Kevin) Ahalt and Jimmy Tuell (Tonya); and 9 grandchildren, Christopher Rice, Leah Rice, Victoria Inukai, Samantha Gooch, Michal Brill Rice, Crystal McDonald, Larry Kenneth Lamb and Kennith Lee Tuell; and 7 great-grandchildren, Rylee Lamb, Michael Lamb, Bentley McDonald, Abby McDonald, Vanessa Tuell, Aiden Tuell and Maverick Inukai.
A private Celebration of Noble’s life will held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
