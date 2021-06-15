Samuel Carroll Long, 63, formerly of Yellow Spring, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, Va.
Carroll was born on Aug. 1, 1957, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late David H. and Opal Marple Long. He was a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church in Yellow Spring, a 1977 graduate of Wardensville High School and a member of the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring. Carroll loved hunting, NASCAR — especially watching Dale Earnhardt — and being with his friends and family.
Surviving are 2 sisters, Phyllis Wilson and Maxine Rogers (Jerry) both of Winchester; 2 nephews, Greg Rogers (Tammy) and Butch Collier; a niece, Monica Lambert (Michael); a great-niece, Lauren Manspile (Hunter); and a great-nephew, Jared Rogers; great-great-niece Reagan Manspile; great-great-nephew Dax Manspile. He is preceded in death by a sister, Janet Parrill; and a nephew, Norman Collier.
A funeral service was held at Hebron Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Richard Moll. Interment was at Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Lutheran Church, 25 Mosses Valley Dr., Yellow Spring, WV 26865 or Capon Valley Ruritan, P.O. Box 84, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
