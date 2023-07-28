Rhonda Kay DeHaven, 69, of Strasburg, Va., formerly of Capon Bridge, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Va.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Rhonda’s life at 12 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Carolyn Cordova.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
