Shirley J. Burkett
Shirley Jean Burkett, 82, of Points, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, due to a motor vehicle accident.
Born on August 18, 1938, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Gladys (Wolford) Pownall.
Shirley was a hard worker. She worked on the orchard for 25 cents per hour, sold hot dogs at Coney Island in Cumberland and worked towards her true calling being an entrepreneur. Shirley, with her husband Jim, whom most called “Pete”, opened S&J Necessity Shop, better known as the Burkett’s Store. Early on she worked at the original Burkett’s store at Points Crossroads (Burkett’s Beer, Gas, Feed & Tavern), followed by the Pownalls Springfield Grocery.
First, living in Springfield and looking for direction, a coin was flipped to decide the future. The coin landed on “heads” indicated a move to Points. Once there, through hard work, the home place and Burkett’s store were built in stages — just a flat roof basement as a home and a small block building for the store to start.
Shirley and Pete were married for 64 years with the following being events through the pages of Shirley’s Diary — what a simple and sweet preview of their beginning. They picked up their wedding rings at Harvey’s J. Shop on August 26, 1957. Buying what they could afford, Pete purchased Shirley’s ring for $42.95 and his own for $19.95. In turn, Harvey’s gave them a cookie jar as a wedding present. On September 13, 1957, they applied for their marriage license in Cumberland. The big day came on September 21, 1957 — “man and wife at 22 minutes after 7, fast time” with Reverend Hartman blessing the marriage in Cumberland. Their best friends were beside them as witnesses, Shirley and Waldo Puffinburger. After the ceremony, they all stopped at Fisher and Robinets to celebrate. “Pete and Waldo drank a German and Shirley and I drank a Coke”. After that, a change of clothes at Waldos then off to the Crystal Drive Inn. “We saw Naked City, players Howard Duff”. As many know, Shirley and Pete never left each other’s side — always together on earth and now in Heaven.
Shirley had never known a stranger. Wherever she traveled, whomever she met, she had time to stop and talk — many times reflecting on the day’s events or reminisce on the past. She was always young at heart — you never told her she was old. She was proud to say she could move quickly throughout the house and up and down those basement steps! She loved to cook, can her own food, and scrapbooking. Many people knew her and recognized her by her signature “up do” hair style — no hat or scarf for Shirley! She loved helping others — organizing many walk-a-thons. Her last event was walked on October 5, 2014, from the Burkett’s Store to Slanesville Elementary School — a total of 8 miles to raise money for Scouts! Pete followed her in his F-150 Ford with support and water. She was everything — a loving friend, helper, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Along with her parents, she was joined in death by her husband, James H. Burkett Jr., and preceded in death by a son Mark “Scott” Burkett; a sister, Eileen Wagoner; and a brother, Johnny Pownall.
Surviving are 5 children, James Michael (Kassandra) Burkett of Keyser, Kathy (Junior) Owens of Shanks, Stephen A. (Lori Ann) Burkett of Augusta, Kevin (Mary) Burkett of Romney and Dereck (Sandy) Burkett of Points; 4 siblings, Richard “Dickie” Pownall of Gerradsville, Md., Doris Fields of Springfield, Paul Pownall of Romney and Betty Lease of Apache Junction, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, with Pastor Wayne Stotler officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wesley Chapel Cemetery maintenance fund.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
James “Jim” (or “Pete” to many) Howard Burkett, Jr.
James “Jim” (or “Pete” to many) Howard Burkett, Jr., 84, of Points, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, due to a vehicle accident.
Born on July 11, 1936, in Points, he was the son of the late James H. Burkett Sr. and Viola Maye (Brown) Burkett.
Pete was very smart and hard working person. Through the years he worked in the orchard, timber business, sand mines, railroad and construction. He also worked for Cumberland Contractors, WV DOT, and Koppers Company. He then continued his venture in Points, with his wife Shirley, to start their new home and business.
First, living in Springfield and looking for direction, a coin was flipped to decide the future. The coin landing on “heads” indicated a move to Points. Once there, through hard work, the home place and Burkett’s store were built in stages — just a flat roof basement as a home and a small block building for the store to start.
Shirley and Pete were married for 64 years with the following being events through the pages of Shirley’s Diary—what a simple and sweet preview of their beginning. They picked up their wedding rings at Harvey’s J. Shop on August 26, 1957. Buying what they could afford, Pete purchased Shirley’s ring for $42.95 and his own for $19.95. In turn, Harvey’s gave them a cookie jar as a wedding present. On September 13, 1957, they applied for their marriage license in Cumberland. The big day came on September 21, 1957 — “man and wife at 22 minutes after 7, fast time” with Reverend Hartman blessing the marriage in Cumberland. Their best friends were beside them as witnesses, Shirley and Waldo Puffinburger. After the ceremony, they all stopped at Fisher and Robinets to celebrate. “Pete and Waldo drank a German and Shirley and I drank a Coke”. After that, a change of clothes at Waldos then off to the Crystal Drive Inn. “We saw Naked City, players Howard Duff”. As many know, Shirley and Pete never left each other’s side — always together on earth and now in Heaven.
Pete dearly loved his wife Shirley and took care of her until the end. He was a very down to earth person. Pete would give his shirt off his back to those in need. He was quiet in nature and very reserved. If you asked him a question, he would not immediately answer you. You just had to pause and wait for the answer. He was thinking it though. His mind craftily worked to give the best well thought answer. Pete loved to farm, garden and maintained that old Ford tractor or pickup — yep, he was a Ford man. He was always tinkering with something up at the barn or around the farm.
Along with his parents, he was joined in death by his wife, Shirley Pownall Burkett, and preceded in death by a son, Mark “Scott” Burkett; a sister, Lanora Burkett and a brother, Jack Burkett.
Surviving are 5 children, James Michael (Kassandra) Burkett of Keyser, Kathy (Junior) Owens of Shanks, Stephen A. (Lori Ann) Burkett of Augusta, Kevin (Mary) Burkett of Romney and Dereck (Sandy) Burkett of Points; 2 sisters, Helen Hines and Sue Saville, both of Romney; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, with Pastor Wayne Stotler officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wesley Chapel Cemetery maintenance fund.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
