Carroll Arthur Poland Sr., 80, of Romney, completed his work on Earth and went to be with his wife on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
He was born in Shanks, on July 28, 1941, to Donavin Poland and Adelaide (Pyles) Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving grandmother that raised him, Edna Pyles; a brother, Gene Poland; a grandson, Neal Sann; and his wife, Sandra Lee Poland. He was married to Sandy for 53 years before her passing in 2015.
He is survived by his 2 sons and 2 daughters, Carroll Poland Jr. of Romney, Donavin Poland (Chris) of Romney, Cynthia Zeeks (George) of Mooresville, NC, and Brenda Poland (John) of Middletown, Del. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Corey Poland (Michelle), Kristin Pisani, Curtis Poland, Alexis Boyce, Drew Boyce (Ashleigh), Jackie Burns (Jesse), and Donny Poland, as well as, 9 great-grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends — all of whom loved “Pap” dearly.
Carroll was quite the handyman who was admired for his strong work ethic. All those that knew him, can agree that he lived a life of old-fashioned values encompassing hard work. After years of working for various employers and contractors, in 1978 he made the decision to become his own boss and start his own business. With that said, Carroll’s Septic Service continues to be well-known to the community today. Anytime anyone had a problem, he was right there to lend a helping hand. Aside from his business, his remaining time was always spent taking care of the farm. Carroll loved his cattle, which he had right up until the day he passed. Even with his advancing age, he still tended to his cows and maintained the farm to the best of his abilities.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home.
