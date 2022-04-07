Miriam “Jean” Mills, 78, of Rawlings, Md., passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Dawn View Center in Ft. Ashby.
Born Jan. 29, 1944, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Irvin D. Dorsey and Dorothy C. (Schooley) Dorsey. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Haines, Sr.; children, Timothy Haines, Danny Mills, and Roger Mills; grandson, Butch Haines; and siblings, Mary Dorsey, Fern Montgomery, David Dorsey and Ivan Dorsey.
Jean was a devoted member of Danville Community Baptist Church in Rawlings. She worked at Mt. Levels Orchard for 21 years before retiring. She loved babysitting and assisting the elderly.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edward “Dick” Mills; children, Dorothy Barnes (Bobby), Bugszy Haines (Ginny), Matthew Haines (Khris), Bobby Haines (Chita), Bryan Haines (Dawn), Darlene Feaster (Doug), Junior Mills (Julie) and Jimmy Mills; 33 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Loy (Buddy), Joann Layman (Dicky), John Dorsey (Mildy) and Jimmy Dorsey; special sister-in-law, Cebie Dorsey; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 15205 McMullen Hwy SW, Cresaptown on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Talton officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Jean truly felt she was “blessed with a fine family” as written in her final note to her loved ones.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/donate), but the family will still warmly receive flowers.
Arrangements are by Scarpelli Funeral Home, Cresaptown.
