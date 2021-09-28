Russell W. Moreland, 87, of Winchester, Va., passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Mr. Moreland was born March 9, 1934, in Hampshire County; the son of the late John F. Moreland and Flora L. Moreland (Funk). He had worked as a furniture repairman for many years.
He married Velma D. Roberson on April 14, 1955, in Cumberland, Md. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Barbara M. Whittington (Marcus) of Winchester, Richard W. Moreland of Winchester and Rhonda M. Knight of Stephens City, Va.; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Homes, Winchester.
