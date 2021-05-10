Daniel Andrew Eschenfelder of Points, left this world on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 61, after courageously battling cancer.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Paula Eschenfelde; his adoring children Donald, Justin (Kaylee Larson, daughter Alison), McKenzie (Adrien Lewis), Myles; mother Barbara (William Jr.) Mosser; siblings David Eschenfelder, Gerald (Tammy) Eschenfelder, Julie (Milton Jr.) Coley, Shelia (Larry) Bulger, Kelly (David) Ramsey, Kara (Jason) Woehrmyer; his aunt and uncle; his mother-in-law, Ruth Reeves; his father-in-law, Donald Riley; his sisters-in-law, Cindy (Tim) Morrison and Mary (Gary) Keller; 19 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews, and many, many, cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father David L Eschenfelder, sister-in-law, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Daniel (Dan) Eschenfelder was born on May 3, 1960, in Belleville, Ill. After attending Belleville West High School, Dan joined the United States Marine Corp in September of 1979. After his time spent serving his country, Dan met a girl from Northern Virginia. On Feb. 22, 1991, he married that girl. Her name was Paula. They we’re married for 30 years, expanding their family with 4 children. Dan loved to tell the story about how he knew he was going to marry Paula the day he met her. That was Dan. He could tell a story like no one else. When he spoke, he held his audience in the palm of his hand. He told stories of his wild childhood antics with his brothers and cousins, stories of his adventures on the road driving his tractor trailer, stories about the good old days playing softball with his life long friends and brothers, the bowling alley, pranks he played on his sisters and about the times he spent with his nieces and nephews. But the stories he enjoyed telling the most were about his children. He beamed with pride when he would update his family on his kids’ various accomplishments. The most recent piece of news he could not wait to share was that his first grandchild (a boy) would be arriving in October of 2021.
Dan had a love of history, especially The Civil War. He would spend countless hours researching various encampment sites in the area then pack up his metal detector to search for treasures. Dan’s other hobbies included fly fishing, bowling, Duke University basketball but above all his unwavering devotion to the St. Louis Cardinals.
When thinking of Dan, there is a Maya Angelou quote that comes to mind, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” He touched so many people’s lives just by making them feel.
Dan lived his life in a big way. He dreamed big, he laughed big, but best of all he loved big.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m, with Rev. Fr. William Kuchinski, officiating.
Interment will be in the Eschenfelder Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby.
