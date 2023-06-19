Virginia Belle Unger, 90, of Winchester, Va., died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility.
A funeral service will be held at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church on Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Davey Ermold. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
