Gerald Richard Andrews, 71, of Mitchell Street, Romney, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on Dec. 17, 1949, in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Billy and Carmelita (Fazenbaker) Knee. He also was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Shirley Hardy and Sandra Lynn Burdette; and 2 brothers, Victor Knee and Jimmy Bolyard.
Mr. Andrews was retired as a self-employed truck driver and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He loved "tinkering" and enjoyed the outdoors and going to car shows and festivals.
Surviving are his former wife and the mother of his children, Lee Anne (Eversole) Andrews of Romney; his children, Gerald R. Andrews, Jr. of Virginia, Stephanie Collins of Florida, Jamie Green, Erin Stanley, Gerald Richard Andrews and Clifton G. Andrews, all of Romney, Nicholas David Andrews of Virginia, Chad William Andrews of Romney and Cassadi Anne Andrews of Frederick, Md.; 3 brothers, Larry Knee of Pennsylvania and Billy and Clifton Knee, both of Baltimore; a sister, Darlene Knee of Baltimore; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Carter officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
