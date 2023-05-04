Nancy McDonald Shepherd passed in the early hours of Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 21, 1940, in Romney, Nancy taught English at Brenstville District HS in Nokesville, Va., for 20+ years. Grandma, as she insisted almost everyone call her, lived what she called a pretty darned amazing life. Despite every hardship, tear, or day in pain, Grandma lived without a single regret. If you asked, she would tell you that every little thing, even what went wrong or what hurt, led her to exactly where she was right now. And she wouldn't change it for the world. Each day of her life, she strived to be a joy to others; those who knew her know just how easily a bad day could be turned around by one of her stories or sassy comments and sharing a glass of sweet tea with her. Memories of these moments shared with her will forever bring smiles to the faces of her family and friends, and hopefully keep her bright spirit alive far beyond her final days with us.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theda and Maurice; and her brothers, Edwin, Lyle and Roger. We know too, that somewhere out there, she is reuniting with her husband, the love of her life, Carroll Walter "Shep" Shepherd Jr., who she waited so many years to see again. She is survived by her sisters, Ruby and Jean (Harold); her 4 children, Carrollyn (Francis), Tim, David (Rebecca) and Ruth Anne (Dave); her grandchildren, Sean (Sabina), Kevin, Megan (Will), Noah, Drew, Sophie, Lily, Wesley and Mark; and her great-grandchildren Mollie, Asher and Piper.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your local library, thank a teacher, and reread your favorite book, especially the banned ones. That's what she would have wanted.
Funeral arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va.
