Kenneth B. ‘Benji’ Simmons

Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.