Kenneth B. ‘Benji’ Simmons

Kenneth Benjamin “Benji” Simmons, 69, of Romney, passed away at home while surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, under the care of Hospice.
Benji was born on Aug. 15, 1953, in Winchester, Va. He was the son of the late Kenneth Jackson Simmons and Dorcas Elizabeth “Pinky” Corbin of Romney.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Jill; his brothers, Mitch Corbin and Anthony Simmons; and his stepfather who raised him, Clarence “Beanie” Corbin.
Benji is survived by his companion and mother of his children, Charlene Meadows; his son, Jackson “Jackie” Simmons and wife Jessica of Romney; three grandchildren, Ethan Waters, Connor Simmons, and Jill Simmons all of Romney; as well as many special friends and family.
Benji was well-known as the Beer Man. He dedicated his life for 40-plus years in that capacity starting out at Buckley Distributors, which later became Northern Eagle until he retired in 2021. His famous saying was “I’m Loaded Out” — because his truck was always loaded up and ready to deliver adult beverages.
Benji loved spending time at his river lot at Wapocoma, which he always called it “Wampie Wampie.” This is where he got to spend time relaxing, letting loose, and just having fun with family and friends.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wendall Everett officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
