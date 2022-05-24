On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Paul Carroll Shank, Sr. of Keyser, died peacefully in Bartlesville, Okla., at the age of 94.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory, 85 S. Main Street, Keyser. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the same location with interment to follow at Church Hill Cemetery, Patterson Creek Road, Burlington.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory, Keyser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.