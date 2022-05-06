Larmer Kenneth Davey, Sr., 81, of Maysville, W.Va., died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Larmer was born on Aug. 3, 1940, in Junction and was a son of the late James Edward Davey and Margaret Josephine (Rinker) Davey. In addition to his parents, Larmer was preceded by 2 sisters, Arbutus McDonald and infant Ethel Davey; 3 brothers, James Marshall “Sonny” Davey, Glen Vincent Davey (killed in Vietnam War) and Lawrence Davey; 3 brothers-in-law, Robert Easton Davy, Clarence “Buck” Hesse and Donald Hayden Haddox; special friend, Jerry Tinsley.
Larmer worked at Vepco Power Station, Mt. Storm, W.Va., for 17 years. Later he worked for the Grant County Parks and Recreation until retirement in 2002. He loved the outdoors especially working in the garden and hunting. He was a member of the Maysville United Methodist Church.
On April 13, 1963, he married Carolene Kaye Rohrbaugh Davey who survives. Also 2 sons, Larmer Kenneth “Kenny” Davey, Jr. (Tambi) of Burlington and Kevin Lee Davey of Maysville; 1 granddaughter, Kaelie Marie Davey of Martinsburg; 1 step-grandson, Travis Kidwell (Stephanie); and 1 step-greatgrandson, Walker Blake Kidwell of Burlington; 5 sisters, Freeda Davy of Purgitsville, Joanna Hesse of Moorefield, Charlotte Haddox of Purgitsville and Phyllis Davey of Old Fields and Deborah Maphis of Purgitsville; 1 brother, Donald Nelson Davey (Jane) of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the chapel of the Schaeffer Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Gerstell officiating. Interment will be in the Maysville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Maysville United Methodist Church, c/o Sherry Clark, 789 Lower Knobley Road, Maysville, WV 26833.
Arrangements were by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg.
