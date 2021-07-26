Kyong Cha Hare, 76, of Bunker Hill, W.Va. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Incheon, South Korea, and was the daughter of the late Kum Dal Somg and Im Soon (Yum) Somg.
Her body has been cremated and a celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
