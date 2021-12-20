Rosella Mae Bailey, 86, of Levels, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Nov. 18, 1935, in Levels, she was the daughter of the late William Largent and Ethel (Ginevan) Largent.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
