Juanita Virginia Ludwig, 94, of Capon Springs, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home.
Juanita was born on May 10, 1928, in Capon Springs, the daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Orndorff Linaburg. Juanita was a member of the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, and worked for Capon Springs and Farms from 1945-2003. She enjoyed embroidering, reading her Bible, her flowers, and being with her friends and family.
Juanita married Phillip Ludwig on July 29, 1949, in Winchester, Va. Mr. Ludwig died in 1982.
Surviving is a son, C. Michael Linaburg (Judith) of Capon Springs; 2 daughters, Betty L. Webster (Ross) of Capon Springs and Brenda Kay Strawderman of Wardensville; a brother, Ted Linaburg of Winchester, Va.; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles an Wilmer Linaburg; and 3 sisters, Alma Funk, Lillian Fox and Frances Link.
A funeral service will be held at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow at Sperry’s Run Cemetery, Baker.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A special thanks to Jason, Tim and Judy for assisting with Grandma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 392, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.