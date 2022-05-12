Donna Kay Smith, 72, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Feb. 13, 1950, in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence D. Gouyer and Madeline (Tankersley) Gouyer.
She was Catholic by faith, a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by one brother Clarence Gouyer Jr.
Surviving is her husband, Michael J. Vanvalkenburg; two sons, John Paul Smith Jr. of Augusta and Donald P. Smith of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; 1 daughter, Angela Carey Richman of Augusta; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Elizabeth Campbell of Berkeley Springs.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
