Marguerite Pauline (Messick) Henderson, 93, of Romney, died peacefully at Hampshire Memorial Long-Term Care with her dear friends, Linda and Sidney Moore, by her side on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Marguerite is preceded in death by her parents, Garrett Thomas Messick, Sr. and Carrie Taylor; her husband, T. Eugene Henderson; 2 brothers, Clyde Messick and Garrett T. Messick, Jr.; and by 3 sisters, Eva Chaney, Jessie Nixon and Helen Poland.
Marguerite is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Kay Field and husband Tom of Eldersberg, Md. and Paula Jean Holsinger of Capon Bridge; 3 grandchildren, Eric Field and wife Sandy, Brian Field and wife Janine, and James Moffett and wife Kaitlin; 6 great-grandchildren, Jeremy Field, Elliot Field, Willa Ann Field, Emilia Field, Natalie Moffett and Abigail Moffett; and 1 sister, Phyllis Messick of Romney. Marguerite is also survived by dear friends, Sidney and Linda Moore of Romney.
Marguerite was born in Green Spring, on February 25, 1927, and raised up in Springfield. She graduated from Romney High with the class of 1947 and soon after married Eugene Henderson. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Romney.
Friends will be received on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. till noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Marguerite’s memory to the Romney Food Pantry, 49 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
