Laura Luella Timbrook, 87, of Romney, passed away on Wed., April 14, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Nov. 16, 1933 in Grafton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jesse O. Ludwick and Lela Pearl Knotts Ludwick.
Laura was a homemaker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dailey O. Timbrook on Nov. 24, 1998; 4 brothers, Henry Ludwick, Willard Ludwick, Clyde Ludwick and Elmer Ludwick; and 1 sister, Dorothy Pownall.
Surviving are 2 sons, Roscoe Timbrook (Sharon) and Paul Timbrook (Loretta) both of Augusta; 2 sisters, Rachel Shoemaker of Romney and Ruth Rippon of Capon Bridge; 3 brothers, Marion Ludwick of Romney, Ray Ludwick of Andover, Ohio and Robert Ludwick of Jefferson, Ohio; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sun., April 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks.
The family will receive friends on Sunday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
