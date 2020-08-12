Debbie R. Mongold, 65 of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home.
Born on May 23, 1955 in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Rogers and Vivian Joyce McKinney Rogers.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Rock Oak Cemetery near Baker, with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.