Fern Elizabeth Montgomery, 74, of Points, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Western Maryland Heath Care.
Born on March 6, 1946 in Hampshire Co., she was the daughter of the late Irvin D. and Dorothy Christina Dorsey.
Fern was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Oak Grove Church of Levels and the Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren. She worked in Mount Levels Orchard packing shed and loved working on her plastic quilts and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She raised 4 of her grandchildren, Benjamin Montgomery, Ashley McCarl, Curtis Funkhouser and Brandon Montgomery.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Montgomery Sr.; a daughter, Barbara Ann Funkhouser; stepson, Delmer Whetzel; great-granddaughter, Joclynn Cole; 3 sisters, Mary Ann Dorsey, Betty Cutlip and Rosie Mills; 4 brothers, David, Ivan “Doc” Harry and Clarke Dorsey; a stepbrother, Edger Dorsey and a stepsister, Roselea Mills.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Connie Didawick, Brenda Ruiz, both of Points and Donna Agnew (Robert) of Romney; stepdaughter, Belinda Agnew of Springfield; son, William Montgomery Jr. (Susan) of Levels; 2 brothers, Jimmy Dorsey, John Dorsey, of Mechanicsville, Md.; 3 sisters, Jean Mills of Rawlings, Md., Frances Loy, Frieda Layman, both of Augusta; 2 stepbrothers, Harry Dorsey and Bobby Dorsey, both of Ohio, 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 special friends, Sharon Imes and Tina Snoke.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, with Pastor Ed Weaver officiating.
The family asked that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.