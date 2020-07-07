Dorotha Carolyn “Carol” Helman, 76, of Purgitsville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC while visiting family.
Born July 29, 1943 in Belle Vernon, Pa., Carol was the daughter of the late William Edmund Crawford and Florence Catherine Kelly. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Theodore F. Helman and by a brother, James Crawford.
Carol is survived by her 3 sons, Gerald W. Walker and wife Kimberly of Berlin, Pa., Richard A. Walker and wife Anna of Hope Mills, NC and Kenneth W. Walker and wife Kristy of Jefferson, Ohio; 1 daughter, Catherine J. Boyer and husband Randy of Purgitsville; 1 stepdaughter, Sheila K. Kesner and husband Terry of Burlington; 1 brother, Gary L. Crawford and wife Sandi of Rockwood, Pa.; 7 grandchildren, Nicole Morrow and husband David, Stephanie Walker and fiancé William Payer, Brandon Walker and wife Kirsten, David Eversole and wife Andrea, Matthew Walker, Jacob Walker, and Samuel Walker. Carol is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, Paxton, Presley, Everlee, Kinleigh, Halslee, Addley and Nolan.
Carol was born at home to a farmer and a nurse. She grew up on a dairy farm and loved animals, horses in particular. After graduating from Somerset High School, Carol waitressed in a local diner. She moved to Purgitsville in 1976 where she and Teddy would spend 29 years together. Carol also had a natural green thumb that she was able to use working at Kelly’s Nursery. She also put in 19 years at Walmart and most recently worked at the Burlington Café. Throughout her life, her love of horses and anything “old” never wavered. A couple of highlights that she would remember always were getting to meet Mark Bowe (host of DIY Network’s Barnwood Builders) and going to see Alan Jackson. Carol loved homemade birthday and Christmas gifts, traveling, and most of all, time spent with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating. A private graveside service will immediately follow. Due to the executive order signed by the governor, masks or face coverings are now mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol’s name to your local Emergency Medical Service provider.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
