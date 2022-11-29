Nellie P. Daugherty, 94, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her home.
Born on May 27, 1928, in Jackson, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Charlie Cash Pitts and Bertie Lee McIntosh.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. “Bob” Daugherty and her siblings, Eva Mae Stacey, Sarah Miller and Rex Pitts.
She is survived by her sons, Harvey “Butch” Daugherty of Shorewood, Ill. and Robert “Steve” Daugherty of Fulshear, Texas; and 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She had worked at Kinney Shoe, GTE Telephone and Hampshire Manufacturing. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Romney and the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Romney First Baptist Church, Romney, with Pastor Steven Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.