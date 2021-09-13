Angel M. (Judy) Whittaker, 36 of Keyser, died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Born on Aug. 28, 1984, she was the oldest child of Alonzo Dale Judy and stepmother, Roxanne Judy and Virginia Lee (Hager) Criser and stepfather, Steve Criser. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Austin Whittaker; her paternal grandfather, Alonzo Judy; her maternal grandmother, Janet Hager; her aunt, Sara Ann Judy and a nephew, Dakoda Kile.
Angel was a 2002 graduate of Keyser High School and received her beautician certification from International Beauty School. She worked at Smart Style in Keyser as a beautician until Sept. 2018 when she changed careers and started working as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Keyser until the time of her death.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are 2 sons, Zayden and Gabriel Whittaker; 2 brothers, Alonzo D. Judy, Jr. and wife Shannon and Andrew L. Judy and wife Samantha; her paternal grandmother, Sara Jane Cucina; her paternal grandfather, Charles A. Hager; a stepbrother, Joey Everett and wife Donna; 3 stepsisters, Terri McCarty, Larrice J. Criser and Stephanie N. Ellifritz and husband Jake. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be private for the family.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
