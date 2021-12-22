Elsie Mae (Shoemaker) Rinker, 96, of Burlington, went to live in her heavenly home, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Born on June 21, 1925 in Rada, W.Va., she was the 8th child born to the late J. Arnold and Otie (Fleming) Shoemaker. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence A. "Spud" Rinker on Sept. 3, 2008; a son, Terry Rinker; an "adopted" son, Gary McDowell; 3 sisters, Hettie Kelley, Beatrice Trenton-Harrison and Irene Rogers; 8 brothers, 2 of which were infants and Lawrence, Berlin, Ralph, Earl, Floyd and Orval Shoemaker as well as their spouses.
Mrs. Rinker was a member of the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren and was a homemaker, a good wife to Lawrence, a good Mom and Grandmom and would have liked more time with her precious great-granddaughter, Brooke.
A very strong willed lady, Elsie was a cancer and Covid survivor and always said she was waiting for the rapture to go to her Heavenly home.
Surviving are her son, Douglas Rinker and wife Mary-Jane (Graves) of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; a daughter-in-law, Sue Rinker of Keyser; 1 beloved grandson, Eric Rinker and wife Stacey of Inwood, W.Va. and a great-granddaughter, Brooke of Inwood. Also surviving is a foster son, Robert Graves of Scrabble, W.Va.; 2 special caretakers, Gloria Reel of New Creek, W.Va. and Robin Harris of Burlington who became part of the family; also many nieces and nephews and very special neighbors, Jim and Diana Clayton.
The family would like to thank the Clayton family and Robin Harris for taking such good care of her in her later years.
At Mrs. Rinker's request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Private interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren, Russeldale Road, Burlington, WV 26710.
