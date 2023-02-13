Jettye L. Hott

Jettye Loy Hott, 95, of Rio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at E. A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab, Baker.
Born on Aug. 4, 1927, in Rock Oak, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late George M. Tusing and Lillie B. Riggleman Tusing Heare.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cleo J. Loy; her second husband, Stanley Hott; 2 brothers, Kenneth Tusing and Courtney Tusing; and 3 sisters, Evelyn Bean, Bonnie “JoAnn” Doty and Elba Miller. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Pyles (Jim) of Augusta and Pati Combs (Danny) of Broadway, Va.; 5 grandchildren, Tara Crane (Troy), J.W. Pyles (Angela), Chad Pyles (Jill), Jared Combs (Amanda) and Aaron Combs (Carrie); and eight great-grandchildren, Tren, Tyla, Eli, Simon, Reed, Alexia, Bryce and Vayda; and a nineth expected in March.
Jettye graduated from Moorefield High School in 1944. She went to Washington D.C. to work for the Maritime Commission, a branch of the U.S. Commerce Dept. from 1944-1947 during WWII. She returned to Hampshire Co. in 1947, working as a PMR in the Post Office until 1973 when she became Postmaster for 16 years. She was an involved member of the Rio community where she operated Loy’s store for over 40 years. She was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and organized and taught Bible School for many years. She was a member of the C.E.O.’s for 69 years. She worked with the North River Volunteer Fire Co. fundraising dinners for 60 years. She loved to do word search puzzles and watch sports on television, especially when the Redskins or WVU was playing. She enjoyed mowing her own yard and continued to do so until she turned 91. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Rio Cemetery, Rio.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, c/o Wanda Billmeyer, P.O. Box 84, Rio, WV 26755.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.