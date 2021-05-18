Toni Lachelle Tenorio, 55, of Romney, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11:54 a.m. at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her children.
Born in Romney, Toni was the daughter of the late Billy A. Strother and the late Anna Mae Denmark. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Clay, Jimmy and Steve and survived by her sister, Sheila, and 3 brothers, Billy, Terry and Raymond.
Toni is the mother of Miguel and long-term girlfriend, Rebecca, and daughter, Tenitra. She is the grandmother to grandsons, Tyrus and Tyrann, all of Romney.
Toni enjoyed yardsaling and bingo. She was a beautiful, king-hearted, caring woman who could light up any room that she walked in to with her smile. She was an amazing mother and grandmother to not only her own children and grandchildren, but to her children’s friends and their children as well. She was known to most of them as Momma and Grandma Toni. She loved and cared for them all as if they were her own.
Her children ask that everyone come together for a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 5 p.m., upstairs at the American Legion in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Shaffer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Arrangement are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.