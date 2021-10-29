Madeline Bott Nesmith, 95, of Wardensville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Rio.
Madeline was born on March 6, 1926, in Rio, the daughter of the late Daniel Brent and Bealah V. Wilson Billmeyer. Madeline was a 1943 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Rio. She and her husband Glenn, owned and operated Western Auto-True Value Hardware Store in Wardensville. Madeline taught music lessons where she played the piano and organ at many weddings, funerals, St. Peters Lutheran Church, Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Wardensville Presbyterian, and various Methodist churches. She enjoyed cooking/baking, entertaining, mowing her yard, and most of all being with her family and friends. Madeline married her first husband, Glenn Bott. Glenn died on April 4, 1978. She married her second husband, Russell A. Nesmith. Russell died on May 1, 2004.
Surviving is a daughter, Janie B. Mathias (John) of Rio; a granddaughter, Nicole M. Pownell (Billy) of Romney; 2 great-granddaughters, Emily and Sarah Pownell of Romney; special niece and nephew, Peggy Kline and Dick Billmeyer; a foster son, Reggie Rohnbaugh (Pat) of Fulks Run, Va.; and a sister-in-law, Margel Billmeyer of Rio.
She is preceded in death by a grandson, J. Matthew Mathias; a stepdaughter, Paula Nesmith; and 2 brothers, Wayne and Dwight Billmeyer.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Rio, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors R. Don Prange and Joel Thorton. Interment will follow in Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville. Family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 15096 Ford Hill Rd., Rio, WV 26755, Wardensville Presbyterian Church, 20 Carpenters Ave., Wardensville, WV 26851 or St. Peters Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 87, Wardensville, WV 26851.
