Patricia Ann Cronin, 76, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born on Aug. 17, 1945, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Elmer Griffith and Helen Stalnaker Griffith.
All arrangements are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
