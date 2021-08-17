Raymond Garth Rath, 83, of Warren, Pa., formerly of Springfield, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Warren Manor in Warren.
Arrangements by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, are incomplete.
More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 9:24 am
More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 9:24 am
Raymond Garth Rath, 83, of Warren, Pa., formerly of Springfield, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Warren Manor in Warren.
Arrangements by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, are incomplete.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.