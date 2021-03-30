Margie D. Belt, 99, of Romney, passed away on Sat., March 27, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on June 28, 1921 in Three Churches, she was the daughter of the late Coleman and Lanie (Buckley) Belt.
Graveside services was held on Tues., March 30, 2021 in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
