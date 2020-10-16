Ernest Lee “Boy” High, 93, of Purgitsville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Born at home on January 27, 1927, he was the son of the late Robert Henry High and Myra Elizabeth Haggerty. Besides his parents, Boy is preceded in death by 4 brothers, John E. High, Robert D. High, Mervin W. “Tom” High and Samuel R. High; and 2 sisters, Ida L. “Peg” Keplinger and Mary E. Ganoe.
Boy is survived by 5 brothers, Paul H. “Pete” High and wife Arlene of Purgitsville, Norman F. High and wife Betty of Purgitsville, Nim F. High of Old Fields, Gene H. High of Augusta, and Mike H. High of Purgitsville; 1 sister, Iva S. “Polly” Davy of Purgitsville. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Boy was born and raised in Purgitsville and was the oldest of 13. His career was at GTE, from which he retired, but his heart and soul was farming in Purgitsville and he farmed his entire life. He was a member of the White Pine Church of The Brethren. He loved his church and he would do most anything to avoid missing a Sunday. Boy knew much about hard work. He knew about helping his fellow man and was always glad to do so in his kind, caring ways. Boy could fix anything, and one always knew where they stood with him – he was direct and to the point. There were several soft spots, and a biggie was for little ones. He saw the value in kids and was always there for whoever needed him.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. at Robert High Cemetery in Purgitsville with Pastor Donald Judy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Boy’s name can be made to White Pine Church of the Brethren, c/o Linda George, 526 Stringtown Rd., Purgitsville, WV 26852
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
