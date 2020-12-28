Walter Harry “Walt” Frister Jr., 75, of Rio, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Walt was born on November 11, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late Walter H. Frister Sr. and Helen Clarice Waller Frister.
He graduated from Delhaus High School 1963 in Bristol, Pa. and Rider College in Lawrenceville, NJ 1967. He was a United States Navy Officer in aviation. He was a Banking Commercial Loan Officer in New Jersey until his retirement in 2002. Walt loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He really enjoyed his move to West Virginia. Walt married JacLynne E. “Jacie” Hurd Frister on July 7, 1973, in Westmont, NJ. They moved and he retired to West Virginia in 2003.
Surviving with his wife of 47 years are 2 brothers, Richard Frister of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; Thomas Frister (Karen) of Ostego, Minn.; one sister, Janet McHale (William) of Langhorne, Pa.; and a surrogate son, Paul Nagel Sr. (Debbie). Lovingly there are many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.
All arrangements and services are being privately held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
