Larry Woodrow “Coal Bucket” Patterson, 72, of Sand Hill Rd., Romney, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Born February 23, 1948 in Romney, he was the son of the late Woodrow S. Patterson and Eleanor J. Largent.
Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy A. Patterson; his stepson, J.J. Haslacker and wife Becky of Capon Bridge; his daughter, Crystal R. Patterson Kirby and husband Timothy of Romney; his grandchildren, Isaac Haslacker and Connor Simmons; his sister, Karla Patterson Fox and husband Jim of Avon, Conn.; and his 3 nephews, Jeffery, Jamie and Jason Fox.
Larry graduated from Hampshire High School with the Class of 1966. He served his country in the U.S. Army and once he returned home, found employment and worked on the family farm. After the death of his father, Larry took on all of the family farming responsibilities while still working full-time at ABEX in Winchester, Va. In 2009, he retired from Federal Mogul (ABEX) after 36 years of service due to his battle with cancer.
Larry was an honorary member of the River Mountain Hunting Club, Romney Moose, former member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, and in the past, very active in league bowling. He also loved to play cards. A fellow card player gave Larry the nickname “Coal Bucket,” as many may remember him by.
Larry was a very kind and private person with a heart of gold. He was a hard worker, dedicated and loyal, and would do anything for you. He enjoyed sports, particularly the Washington Redskins, St. Louis Cardinals, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr., LA Lakers, and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Larry also loved to hunt and fish and making memories with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to Hampshire Co. Relay for Life, 870 Hickory Corner Rd., Augusta, WV 26704 or Hampshire Co. Committee on Aging (Meals on Wheels), P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
