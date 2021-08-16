Brian Eugene Hott, 53, of Keyser, passed away peacefully with his mother and sister by his side on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 1, 1968, in Cumberland, he was the son of Geraldine Fooks and friend John Compton, Keyser, and Douglas E. Hott and wife Sharon, Fort Ashby.
Brian was a graduate of Hampshire High School.
Brian struggled with addiction issues most of his life, and it took him away from the ones who loved him the most. He accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ as his savior and followed with baptism on Sept. 8, 2013. He is now resting in Jesus’ arms and has been set free.
Gladly, he was an organ donor and was able to donate his kidneys to benefit 2 people — a ray of sunshine during this difficult time.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind a daughter, Bethany Ritz and two grandsons, Brett and Evan, Springfield; sister, Rhonda Mayhew and husband Martin, Keyser; and half-sister, Alexandrea Hott and husband Alex, Falling Waters.
All who knew Brian also knew he loved his dogs, Cody, Porter, Sage and Shiloh.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., 10182 Frankfort Highway, Fort Ashby, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tommy Caldwell, officiating.
Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 1260, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
