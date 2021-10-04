Rosalie S. Keeler, 82, of Clearbrook, Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 26, 1939, in Points, the daughter of Boyd and Hilda Mae Iser Sneathen.
Rosalie married Wilbur Keeler on Feb. 2, 1963, at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church in Winchester.
Along with her husband Wilbur, she is survived by 3 children, Lee Boyd Keeler of Clearbrook, Terry Allen Keeler of Berryville, Va. and Donna Mae Keeler (Jerry Sechrist) of Paris, Va.; 4 granddaughters, Amanda B. Keeler, Terri E. Keeler, Chelsea L. Keeler (Jon Kidd) and Kasey L. Keeler; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 siblings, Larry E. Sneathen, of Warren County, Va. and Ruby S. Markley of Winchester.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home at 1 p.m. in Winchester with Pastor Diane Whetzel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
