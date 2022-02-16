Richard B. Hott Sr., 66, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1956, in Romney, a son of Robert and Nina Ruckman Hott. At a young age, Richard and his family moved to Clearwater, Fla.
Richard was employed by Youngstown Steel Door as a material distributor. He was an active member in his union. He most recently worked at Home Depot as a department head for 15 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Debra Polish, whom he married on April 28, 1979; son, Richard Hott Jr. (Maria), of Clearwater, Fla.; 2 sisters, Barbara Majeski (Charles) of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Cathy Green (Jeff) of Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Robert Hott (Adele) of Oldsmar, Fla.; and 2 grandchildren, Richard A. and Arturo Hott.
Richard’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Chahine for his care and compassion.
Per Richard’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.
