Dean Kevin Young, 55, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Born on March 4, 1966, in Weirton, W.Va., he was the son of Donald G. Young and Carolyn Wilt Young of Fairfield Glade, Tenn.
Dean graduated from West Virginia University in May, 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a major in accounting. He began working for the CPA firm, Yount, Hyde and Barbour, PC of Winchester, Va., in June, 1988 and earned his Certified Public Accountant license from the VA Board of Accountancy in November 1989.
Dean worked with YHB 14 years and began his employment with The Bank of Romney on Oct. 1, 2002, as Chief Financial Officer. Dean was licensed with the WV Board of Accountancy in 2003.
Dean was promoted to Vice President and CFO in January 2006, became a member of The Bank of Romney Board of Directors on Jan. 12, 2012, and was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on March 16, 2016. Dean was later promoted to President and CEO on May 1, 2019. Since that time, the bank has achieved record income levels under Dean’s leadership.
Dean was currently Chairman and a Board Member of the Community Bankers of West Virginia, a member and past President of the Romney Rotary Club, and past board member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
Dean was involved in numerous community activities and gravitated toward anything that benefited children. He was instrumental in developing a plan that enabled the Hampshire High School turf athletic field and synthetic track to be constructed for the benefit of the entire community.
Dean was a member of Hope Christian Church.
Surviving with his parents, is his wife, Shirlene Liston Young; a son Mason Young (Vanessa) of Morgantown and a daughter, Brenna Young and husband Alex Huber of Martinsburg; a special granddaughter, Thea Young; and a brother, Eric Young and Partner Brad Shull of Hampton, Ga.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Hope Christian Church at 2 p.m. with David Bradfield, Minister officiating.
Interment will follow at Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until time of service at the church.
The family request that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers the family request donating to the Dean Young Scholarship Fund, c/o The Bank of Romney, P.O. Box 876, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.