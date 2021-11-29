Richard Todd Spaid, 54, of Yellow Spring, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Todd was born on Nov. 15, 1967, in Winchester, Va., a son of Sylvia Free Petrie of Winchester and the late Cecil R. “Hoppy” Spaid. He was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Todd graduated from Hampshire High School in 1987 and was inducted into the high school’s sports Hall of Fame in 2012 for his accolades in baseball. Todd enjoyed hunting, golfing, caring for his plaza in Capon Bridge, running his Go-Cart in High View and most of all being home spending time with his family.
Todd married Kari Adams Spaid on July 20, 1995, in Winchester.
Surviving with his wife of 26 years are his 2 daughters, Taylor Loughran (Tim) of Capon Bridge and Blair Spaid (Alec) of Yellow Spring; his brother, Rodney Spaid (Jennifer) of Inwood, W.Va.; his nephew, Thomas Spaid; his stepmother, Lolita Spaid; his stepfather, Jim Petrie; numerous brother-in-law’s, sister-in-law’s, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. Officiating was Steve Brill.
Todd loved the local community and would be proud to know that his memory supported the addition of a Little League field in Capon Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Todd by clicking on the Donate Now tab at giffinfuneralhome.com or by making a check out to the Hampshire County Little League (HCLL), P.O. Box 377, Romney, WV 26757. In memo write (In Memory of Todd - Capon Bridge Field).
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
