Judith E. “Judy” Meade, 78, of Berkeley Springs, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Stonerise Berkeley Springs.
Judy was born on Dec. 3, 1944, in Pin Oak, a daughter of the late Alvin and Willetta Whitacre. Judy enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, yard sales, watching Shepherd’s Chapel on TV, but most of all spending time and being with her family.
Judy married Kenneth E. Meade, Sr. on March 10, 1965. Kenneth died on March 2, 2000.
Surviving are her 4 sons, Kenneth E. “Kenny” Meade, Jr. (Donna) of Spring Mills, W.Va., Jentry Douglas (Doug) Meade of Berkeley Springs, Evan “Kirk” Meade (Erica) of Berkeley Springs and Travis “Jason” Meade (Jessica) of Capon Bridge; a brother, Roger Whitacre of Gore, Va.; 2 sisters, Shirley Omps (Jennings) of Bloomery and Alice Smelser (Bubber) of Gore, Va.; six grandchildren, Cheyenne, CJ, Destiny, JD, Merrissa and Savannah; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Judy is preceded in death by an infant brother, Earl Whitacre.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery near Gore.
Memorials may be made to the Bethel Cemetery, c/o Jerry Giffin, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
