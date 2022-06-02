Stephen Christopher Hartman, 86, of Stony Run Road, Keyser, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser.
Born on April 30, 1936, in Keyser, he was a son of the late Cecil Wright and Georgia Ethel (Smith) Hartman. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou "Butch" (Ord) Hartman; a grandson, Timothy John "T.J." Clayton; and 3 brothers, Frederick "Chub" Hartman, James L. "Bob" Hartman and Paul Hartman.
Mr. Hartman was a 1954 graduate of Romney High School and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Frontier Communications. He was a member of the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and the Mill Creek Ruritan Club, both in Purgitsville. He greatly enjoyed singing and talking with people — he never met a stranger.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 25 years, Janet Delores (Whetzel) Hartman; his children, Denise Clayton and husband Tim and Donna Hartman, all of Junction, Debbie Williams and husband Bill of Keyser, Stephanie Kaiser and husband Donald of Green Spring, Mike Miller and wife Cathy, Karen Bishop and husband Bob and Janet McKenney and husband Keith, all of Cumberland, Md.; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Carol Jean Ramsay of Romney; 2 brothers, Theodore E. Hartman and wife Amy of Fountain, W.Va. and Carl Joe Hartman and wife Jeannie of Heathsville, Va.; a sister-in-law, Betty Rose Hartman of Burlington; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Whetzel of Keyser.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville, where graveside military honors will be accorded.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington.
