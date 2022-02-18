Richard Lee “Dick” Shanklin, 83, of Kirby, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, while under the care of the of hospice team at Martinsburg Veterans Hospital, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Dick was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Marie, W.Va., the son of the late Leroy Shanklin and June Cowan Shanklin Dubosz.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Ticonderoga. He was the proud owner/operator of Shanklin Home Improvements for over 40 years.
He is survived by his 4 children, David Shanklin and his wife Tracy, Glen Burnie, Md.; Cindy Wyman and her husband Bob, Evans, Ga.; Robert Shanklin, and Ricky Shanklin and his wife Theresa, Kirby; 1 stepdaughter, Susan O'Neal, and her husband John, Ocracoke, NC; and 1 sister, Delores Kronemer and her friend Peter, Fairlawn, NJ. He loved his family and found great joy in spending time with the kids. Dick had 5 grandchildren, Adam, Amber, Sara, Katie, and Kyle and Alex; and 6 great-grandchildren. Many other neighbor kids called him "pap" over the years.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Norma Arlene Mongold Shanklin and his cherished grandson Michael Jason Philpott.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial contributions can be made in Dick's memory to The Martinsburg Veterans Hospital, HOSPICE UNIT 5A, 510 Butler Ave, Martinsburg, WV 25405.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
