James Victor Purvis, 78 of Nellysford, Va., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. Born January 14, 1942, in Shipman, Va. he was a son of the late Thornton W. Purvis, Sr. and Marguerite Aimee Carrau Purvis. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Courtney Lou Purvis and his second wife, Diane Marie Purvis and 3 sisters, Virginia, Helen and Joan.
Jim was a former Lab Technician with John Hopkins University before moving back to Shipman where he started his own business in electrical and plumbing. He served in the United States National Guard, was an excellent artist and enjoyed painting and inventing interesting articles like solar panels.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Thornton W. Purvis and wife Karen of Romney and Richard M. Purvis and wife Sandra of Oregon. One niece, Lidia Comelli; 4 nephews, Joseph Purvis and wife Carrie, Steven and wife Amy, Brian and wife Michelle and Justin Purvis. Five great-nieces and 6 great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the graveside in the Purvis Family Cemetery at Shipman with Pastor Robert Mansfield officiating.
Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, Va.
