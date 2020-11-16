Michael Lee “Mike” Carr, 64, of Romney died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Mike was born on May 27, 1956, in Havre de Grace, Md., a son of the late Chester and Sallie Atkins Carr. He worked as an equipment operator for Kohler Development Company for over 30 years. Mike enjoyed putting a smile on people’s faces, attending community festivals and above all else he loved spending time with his family.
Mike married Ruth V. “Putch” Carr on April 30, 1978. Putch died on March 26, 2019. Surviving are his 3 sons: Buddy Carr (Stacey) of Augusta, Trooper Small (Kim) and Alfie Rockhold, both of Romney; 4 step-children, Danny Small of Martinsburg, Stewart Small of Slanesville, Otis Rockhold and Monalisa Rockhold, both of Aberdeen, Md.; 4 brothers: Joe Testerman of Boyce, Iowa, Chester Dean Carr of Romney, James Carr (Charlette) of Clarksville, Tenn., and Bobby Carr Sr. (Jill) of Lewistown, Pa.; a sister: Rose Dalton (Kenneth) of Forrest Hill, Md.; his fiancé, Lorena Dean of Romney; and a house full of grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Julie A. Small; a brother, Gene Carr; and a granddaughter.
A service will be held to celebrate Mike’s life at the Freedom House Ministry in Romney at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to the Freedom House Ministry, 36 N. Marsham St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.