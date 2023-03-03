Robert M. Pinkard

Robert Mark Pinkard, 66, of Romney, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and his beloved dogs.
Born in Bluefield, W.Va., on July 29, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert Jack and Lorraine Pinkard.
He was a graduate of Bluefield High School, Class of 1975. Mark was a hard-working man who had many different types of jobs throughout his life. The most notable was his job at Smith Services in Bluefield and his 33 years at GTE/Frontier.
He married the love of his life in 1978, Rena, and they later had a son, Glen. In addition to his hard-working personality, Mark loved spending time with family and friends, watching movies, fishing, floating the river, golfing, attending or watching WVU games, and amusement parks. He was always the most fun at any event. Mark also had a serious side. He was a member of the Romney First United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees, and was a member of the Masons since 1981. Mark was never afraid to share his vast knowledge of many different crafts that he was proficient in. Whether it was helping a friend or teaching his son, he always enjoyed working with his hands.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Rena (Stowers) Pinkard; his son, Glen Pinkard of Romney; his aunts, Sarah Beacrest and Nancy Brook, both of Greensboro, NC; numerous cousins and friends;and his two faithful Schnauzers, Jake and Zeke.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta. A visitation will also be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home, Bluefield. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Romney First Methodist Church, 49 North High St., Romney WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
