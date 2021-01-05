Connie Christina Didawick, 56, of Points, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on June 6, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late William Montgomery Sr. and Fern Elizabeth Dorsey Montgomery.
Connie worked as a manager of Burger King and had worked in factories. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey L. Cole in 2003; a sister, Barbara Funkhouser; and a granddaughter, Jaelynn Cole.
Surviving are 2 sons, Michael Cole of Augusta and Jeffrey Cole Jr. of Johnson City, Tenn.; 2 sisters Brenda Ruiz of Points and Donna (Robert) Agnew of Romney; a brother, William (Susan) Montgomery Jr. of Levels; and 3 grandchildren, Thomas, Jack and Joseph.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Points, with Pastor Ed Weaver officiating.
Due to the pandemic, the family request social distancing and mask to be worn.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
