James Theodore “Jim” Evans, 92, of Burlington, died peacefully at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
He is the son of the late Alston “Date” and Nellie (Propst) Evans. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Helen E. (Kesner) Evans; son Dennis “Den” James Evans; his brother Delmas L. Evans; and a granddaughter, Carree Anne Evans.
He is survived by 2 sons, Sheldon C. Evans (wife Sue) of Romney and Kevin D. Evans (wife Teresa) of Slanesville; 3 daughters, Regina “Jeanne” E. Clower (husband Paul) of Romney, Pamela “Pam” E. Jacobs (husband Lou) of Walton, Ky. and Lori Ann E. McDonald (husband Frank) of Burlington; 4 sisters, Iva Jean Ervin of Virginia Beach, Va., Vernie Dean of Harrisonburg, Va., Patty Clark of Bridgewater, Va. and Reda Tweetie (husband Bob) of St. Louis, Mo.; 1 brother, Guy Evans (wife Mildred) of Las Vegas, Nev.; 1 sister-in-law, Beverly M. Welch (husband Ivan) of Burlington; 9 grandchildren, Christopher Clower (wife Tammy), Shawn Clower (wife Brandi), Evan Clower (wife Andreina), Jeremy Jacobs (wife Lisa), Ben Jacobs (wife Rachel), Zach Jacobs (wife Katie), Kyle Evans, Angela Maiers (husband Ken) and Amy Stankwich (husband Joey); 20 great-grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, Tyler, Layne, Morgan, Mason, Olivia, Alison, Ethan, Charlotte, Lucas, Elizabeth, Madeline, Lake, Jarred, Trent, Zeke, Matt, Bodde and Gretchen. Jim is also survived by a world of friends and many other family members.
Jim was born on a family farm in Arthur, W.Va. on July 25, 1929. Soon after, a move was made to the Keyser/Fountain area and that was the area that became “home” to Jim and his 6 siblings. He graduated from Keyser High with the class of 1947. Jim didn’t know how to “not work” and farming played a sizable part in his early work history as did apprenticing as a Machinist for the B&O Railroad. Helen and Jim met in high school, and after Helen graduated, they married in 1951. A move to Chicago was in the cards as was being drafted in the U.S. Army. Jim shipped off to Tokyo, Japan to serve his beloved U.S.A. and Helen stayed at home to have their first child, Jeanne. Jim came home to Keyser, his young wife and their infant daughter. Jim and Helen moved to Hampshire County in the very early 1960s and he started his career with Southern States from which he retired after 29 years of service, 15 of those years he served as the store manager in Romney. After retirement, Jim served as a school bus driver in both the public schools and as a substitute driver for the WVSD&B and also did a little carpentry.
Jim may have retired from several careers, but his work continued on many levels through the organizations to which he belonged. To say Jim was an “active member” is an understatement of monumental proportions. He was, without fail, one of the 5% who does 90% of what needs to be done — Lions club since 1958, Gideon’s International since 1963, Romney First United Methodist Church, Sheltered Workshop, Burlington United Methodist Family Services Auxiliary, United Methodist Global Ministries Volunteers in Missions and the VFW. Jim Evans collected more eye glass frames and sold more calendars for the Lions Club than can be counted. He distributed unknown numbers of Bibles to 5th graders, college students, military personnel and introduced the Bible to many strangers and friends he hadn’t met yet, all through the Gideons. He stirred enough apple butter to float a ship at Burlington for the United Methodist Family Services. Jim and Helen traveled throughout the U.S., Costa Rico and Mexico on mission trips and the United Methodist General Conference. Jim didn’t talk about what needed to be done, he just did it.
Most of what can be written about Jim Evans will somehow come back around to his unwavering faith. His faith in God and Jesus Christ and the role they played in his life were always evident; in his marriage, his children, his work and everything else that was the beneficiary of Jim’s attention. Whether in a restaurant or at home by himself, Jim always took the time to thank the Lord. Jim is also living proof that the good Lord has a sense of humor. In the Evans family, humor abounds. When Jim would talk about the kids growing up and moving away, he would always add that he got them all out of the house, however, there is one (Lori Ann) who only made it to the end of the driveway. He loved to laugh, have a great time and socialize. If there was a “special” at DQ or McDonald’s, that was where Jim would land after church on Sunday mornings, and if you were fortunate enough to have been a part of one of those gatherings, you didn’t forget it. For years, Jim was a regular at the Burlington Café (dubbed “The Club” by Helen). Many hours were spent at breakfast, that could often transition into lunch. At these events he would often be accompanied by a family member and there was always much discussion laced with a lot of laughter. God speed to you Jim Evans. You truly made a wonderful difference in the world.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, and from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St., Romney. Interment with military honors will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Gideons Memorial Bible, P.O. Box 240, Romney, WV 26757 or Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
