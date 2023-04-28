Barry Lease passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.
He lived in Van Buren, Maine, and was a former resident of West Virginia. He passed away after a battle with cancer and had just turned 54 on April 22, 2023.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Hott and stepfather, Earl Hott; a brother, Vernon Richard Lease; and a stepbrother, Mark Stickley. He also had a special cousin Penny Lease Clayborn. He had several aunts and uncles on the Lease family side. He leaves behind his wife, 2 children and two grandsons, Carter and Michael. He was the youngest son. Rest in peace, your loving family.
Arrangements were handled by Lajoie Funeral Home, Van Buren.
