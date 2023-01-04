Barbara L. Fishel

Barbara Loretta Fishel, 73, of Slanesville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Jan. 2, 1950 in Berkley Springs, she was the daughter of the late George D. Powell and Juanita M. Peters. She enjoyed doing crafts.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Fishel; brothers, Larry Powell and William Powell; sisters, Larna Powell and Marie Brackett.
She is survived by her children, Catherine Daniels (George) of Slanesville, John Sturgeon (Karlene) of Slanesville and Betty McCoy (Henry) of Paw Paw; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gilbert Corbett of NC and Robert Powell of Paw Paw.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Wayne Stotler and Brian Bohrer officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Union Cemetery, Paw Paw. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
